April 27, 2020

Juveniles arrested, suspected of starting fire

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Vincent Edmond responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon that resulted in ... Read more | Add your comment

Graduation plans still being made

While a traditional graduation ceremony may not take place on May 22 as planned, Superintendent Tim Cochran has ... Read more | Add your comment

Salvation Army delivers groceries to Bainbridge families in need

The Salvation Army has always been known for their generosity and desire to help others in need; this ... Read more | Add your comment

Bainbridge High School proudly names Sprenkle Valedictorian, Baker Salutatorian

The Decatur County Board of Education announced Hannah Sprenkle as the Valedictorian and Sandy Baker as the Salutatorian ... Read more | Add your comment

Gov. Kemp permits some doors to reopen

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced at news conference on Monday the first phase of businesses allowed to reopen in the coming days, including restaurants, gyms, ... Read more | Add your comment

by Powell Cobb.

Decatur County hits 42 cases as rest of Georgia continues to rise

Decatur County has 46 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, an increase of 16 cases since last ... Read more | Add your comment

by Powell Cobb.

News

Traffic shifting at Bainbridge bypass

Drivers who travel the US 84 Business/East Shotwell Street and US 84/Bainbridge bypass intersection are about to move to a new road alignment and traffic ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:04 pm

News

Decatur County 4-H’ers compete digitally

More than 425 fourth, fifth and sixth graders participated in Georgia 4-H’s recent Virtual Cloverleaf Project Achievement contest. Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:00 pm

Dick Yarbrough

When it comes to the Gaithers, something good is about to happen

You probably don’t remember me, but we met briefly backstage a couple of years ago before your Christmas concert at the Woodstock First Baptist Church. Read more

by Dick Yarbrough, Friday, April 24, 2020 2:57 pm

News

Sheriff Griffin urges residents to continue safe practices

Despite Gov. Kemp announcing some Georgia businesses were allowed to reopen later this week, Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin reminded residents that there were still ... Read more

by Powell Cobb, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:37 pm

Dan Ponder

It is a good time to be bald

One of the best counselors, friends, and generally good people I have ever known once gave me some good advice.  Read more

by Dan Ponder, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:06 pm

Lynn Roberts

The American spirit

One of the “fifty-cent” words that is used to describe the American spirit is indomitable. Read more

by Lynn Roberts, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:05 pm

James Scarborough

The ongoing victory of the Resurrection

Easter was quite a bit different for us this year and we had to make some adjustments in our observances, yet the message remained intact ... Read more

by James Scarborough, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:02 pm

News

Southern Regional instructor joins local effort to 3D print PPE

Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Drafting Instructor Ralph Griffith recently joined a combined community effort to produce protective Face Shields for healthcare professionals in South ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:01 pm

News

Memorial Manor to be cleaned this weekend

The National Guard will be visiting Memorial Manor this weekend for a thorough disinfecting and cleaning of the facility. Read more

by Powell Cobb, Friday, April 17, 2020 2:59 pm

News

Local stores say home projects on the rise

While many businesses have closed due to the stay-at home order in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and unemployment figures are skyrocketing, home improvement businesses ... Read more

by Carolyn Iamon, Friday, April 17, 2020 2:58 pm

Dan Ponder

A good laugh and a voice of calm

My grandfather was born in 1910.  Read more

by Dan Ponder, Friday, April 17, 2020 2:07 pm

Dick Yarbrough

Looking to Gov. Kemp to get us through these tough times

I wouldn’t have Gov. Brian Kemp’s job. Read more

by Dick Yarbrough, Friday, April 17, 2020 2:06 pm

News

Grace Church one of many local churches to stream virtual choir for Easter Sunday service

Like many other churches, Grace Church of Bainbridge had planned to have a large choir presence on board for Easter Sunday services; but, the Coronavirus ... Read more

by Carolyn Iamon, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:24 pm

News

FNB to live stream Women in the Workforce luncheon

A springtime tradition in Decatur County is the annual Women in the Workforce luncheon hosted by First National Bank, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:22 pm

News

Locals come together to support health workers and Bainbridge restaurant industry

When Rob McRae called Glennie Bench with an idea to support local businesses and express gratitude to those on the frontlines of service, she wanted ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:24 pm

Opinion

Easter was different this year… for sure

The churches offered services on Facebook or online streaming and those who attended clocked in to let others know they were participating. Read more

by Carolyn Iamon, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:55 pm

Lynn Roberts

Don’t squeeze the Charmin

For the life of me, I don’t get the toilet paper thing. Read more

by Lynn Roberts, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:50 pm

News

Rotary Club announces Laws of Life winners

The Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest announced local school and grade winners for the 2019-2020 contest. Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 10, 2020 2:55 pm

News

At-home education plan begins for local students

Governor Kemp recently announced the closing of school doors for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

by Jill Holloway, Friday, April 10, 2020 2:52 pm

Dick Yarbrough

Sen. Loeffler gets some advice from an image expert

Knock! Knock! Knock! Read more

by Dick Yarbrough, Friday, April 10, 2020 1:27 pm

James Scarborough

Only one way to fix our sin problem

Even at my age, it is rewarding and fulfilling to learn how to do new things.  Read more

by James Scarborough, Friday, April 10, 2020 1:25 pm

News

Hospital, first responders given sweet treat from Dairy Queen

What’s better than a sweet treat to help you relax for a few minutes? Read more

by Powell Cobb, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 5:26 pm

Lynn Roberts

Easter: This year more than ever

One of my favorite Christmas songs is “We Need a Little Christmas” from the Broadway musical Mame. Read more

by Lynn Roberts, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 3:01 pm

Dan Ponder

One day our socks will be dry

I left Damascus a day before the Trail Days gathering was over.  Read more

by Dan Ponder, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 3:00 pm

News

State energy regulators extend moratorium on Georgia Power service disconnections

Georgia’s utility regulating board voted Tuesday to extend the suspension of service disconnections Georgia Power Co. began last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 2:58 pm

