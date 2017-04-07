Z - TOP HOME
Decatur County hits 42 cases as rest of Georgia continues to rise
Decatur County has 46 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, an increase of 16 cases since last ...
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Vincent Edmond responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon that resulted in ...
While a traditional graduation ceremony may not take place on May 22 as planned, Superintendent Tim Cochran has ...
The Salvation Army has always been known for their generosity and desire to help others in need; this ...
The Decatur County Board of Education announced Hannah Sprenkle as the Valedictorian and Sandy Baker as the Salutatorian ...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced at news conference on Monday the first phase of businesses allowed to reopen in the coming days, including restaurants, gyms, ...
Drivers who travel the US 84 Business/East Shotwell Street and US 84/Bainbridge bypass intersection are about to move to a new road alignment and traffic ...
More than 425 fourth, fifth and sixth graders participated in Georgia 4-H’s recent Virtual Cloverleaf Project Achievement contest.
You probably don’t remember me, but we met briefly backstage a couple of years ago before your Christmas concert at the Woodstock First Baptist Church.
Despite Gov. Kemp announcing some Georgia businesses were allowed to reopen later this week, Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin reminded residents that there were still ...
One of the best counselors, friends, and generally good people I have ever known once gave me some good advice.
One of the “fifty-cent” words that is used to describe the American spirit is indomitable.
Easter was quite a bit different for us this year and we had to make some adjustments in our observances, yet the message remained intact ...
Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Drafting Instructor Ralph Griffith recently joined a combined community effort to produce protective Face Shields for healthcare professionals in South ...
The National Guard will be visiting Memorial Manor this weekend for a thorough disinfecting and cleaning of the facility.
While many businesses have closed due to the stay-at home order in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and unemployment figures are skyrocketing, home improvement businesses ...
My grandfather was born in 1910.
I wouldn’t have Gov. Brian Kemp’s job.
Like many other churches, Grace Church of Bainbridge had planned to have a large choir presence on board for Easter Sunday services; but, the Coronavirus ...
A springtime tradition in Decatur County is the annual Women in the Workforce luncheon hosted by First National Bank, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ...
When Rob McRae called Glennie Bench with an idea to support local businesses and express gratitude to those on the frontlines of service, she wanted ...
The churches offered services on Facebook or online streaming and those who attended clocked in to let others know they were participating.
For the life of me, I don’t get the toilet paper thing.
The Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest announced local school and grade winners for the 2019-2020 contest.
Governor Kemp recently announced the closing of school doors for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knock! Knock! Knock!
Even at my age, it is rewarding and fulfilling to learn how to do new things.
What’s better than a sweet treat to help you relax for a few minutes?
One of my favorite Christmas songs is “We Need a Little Christmas” from the Broadway musical Mame.
I left Damascus a day before the Trail Days gathering was over.
Georgia’s utility regulating board voted Tuesday to extend the suspension of service disconnections Georgia Power Co. began last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.