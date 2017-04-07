The Decatur County Board of Education announced Hannah Sprenkle as the Valedictorian and Sandy Baker as the Salutatorian ...

The Salvation Army has always been known for their generosity and desire to help others in need; this ...

While a traditional graduation ceremony may not take place on May 22 as planned, Superintendent Tim Cochran has ...

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Vincent Edmond responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon that resulted in ...

Decatur County has 46 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, an increase of 16 cases since last ...

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced at news conference on Monday the first phase of businesses allowed to reopen in the coming days, including restaurants, gyms, ...

News Traffic shifting at Bainbridge bypass Drivers who travel the US 84 Business/East Shotwell Street and US 84/Bainbridge bypass intersection are about to move to a new road alignment and traffic ...

News Decatur County 4-H’ers compete digitally More than 425 fourth, fifth and sixth graders participated in Georgia 4-H’s recent Virtual Cloverleaf Project Achievement contest.

Dick Yarbrough When it comes to the Gaithers, something good is about to happen You probably don’t remember me, but we met briefly backstage a couple of years ago before your Christmas concert at the Woodstock First Baptist Church.

News Sheriff Griffin urges residents to continue safe practices Despite Gov. Kemp announcing some Georgia businesses were allowed to reopen later this week, Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin reminded residents that there were still ...

Dan Ponder It is a good time to be bald One of the best counselors, friends, and generally good people I have ever known once gave me some good advice.

Lynn Roberts The American spirit One of the “fifty-cent” words that is used to describe the American spirit is indomitable.

James Scarborough The ongoing victory of the Resurrection Easter was quite a bit different for us this year and we had to make some adjustments in our observances, yet the message remained intact ...

News Southern Regional instructor joins local effort to 3D print PPE Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Drafting Instructor Ralph Griffith recently joined a combined community effort to produce protective Face Shields for healthcare professionals in South ...

News Memorial Manor to be cleaned this weekend The National Guard will be visiting Memorial Manor this weekend for a thorough disinfecting and cleaning of the facility.

News Local stores say home projects on the rise While many businesses have closed due to the stay-at home order in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and unemployment figures are skyrocketing, home improvement businesses ...

Dan Ponder A good laugh and a voice of calm My grandfather was born in 1910.

Dick Yarbrough Looking to Gov. Kemp to get us through these tough times I wouldn’t have Gov. Brian Kemp’s job.

News Grace Church one of many local churches to stream virtual choir for Easter Sunday service Like many other churches, Grace Church of Bainbridge had planned to have a large choir presence on board for Easter Sunday services; but, the Coronavirus ...

News FNB to live stream Women in the Workforce luncheon A springtime tradition in Decatur County is the annual Women in the Workforce luncheon hosted by First National Bank, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ...

News Locals come together to support health workers and Bainbridge restaurant industry When Rob McRae called Glennie Bench with an idea to support local businesses and express gratitude to those on the frontlines of service, she wanted ...

Opinion Easter was different this year… for sure The churches offered services on Facebook or online streaming and those who attended clocked in to let others know they were participating.

Lynn Roberts Don’t squeeze the Charmin For the life of me, I don’t get the toilet paper thing.

News Rotary Club announces Laws of Life winners The Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest announced local school and grade winners for the 2019-2020 contest.

News At-home education plan begins for local students Governor Kemp recently announced the closing of school doors for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dick Yarbrough Sen. Loeffler gets some advice from an image expert Knock! Knock! Knock!

James Scarborough Only one way to fix our sin problem Even at my age, it is rewarding and fulfilling to learn how to do new things.

News Hospital, first responders given sweet treat from Dairy Queen What’s better than a sweet treat to help you relax for a few minutes?

Lynn Roberts Easter: This year more than ever One of my favorite Christmas songs is “We Need a Little Christmas” from the Broadway musical Mame.

Dan Ponder One day our socks will be dry I left Damascus a day before the Trail Days gathering was over.

News State energy regulators extend moratorium on Georgia Power service disconnections Georgia’s utility regulating board voted Tuesday to extend the suspension of service disconnections Georgia Power Co. began last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.